DONE DEAL: Hostage Release Deal Between Israel And Hamas Signed, Ceasefire Start Delayed To Monday

Negotiators from Israel and Hamas signed an agreement in Doha on Thursday to release hostages held in Gaza and initiate a long-awaited, tensely-negotiated, fragile ceasefire. However, the Israeli government is not expected to vote on the deal until Motzei Shabbos, delaying its implementation until at least Monday, according to Israeli officials.

The Israeli security cabinet was initially set to convene Thursday morning to vote on the agreement. However, last-minute disputes during negotiations in Doha postponed the official signing. On Wednesday night, a disagreement emerged over the final list of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the deal.

Hamas pushed for the inclusion of terrorist leaders serving life sentences for orchestrating attacks. Although Israel had previously vetoed their release, the issue resurfaced during negotiations. U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, along with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, worked to resolve the dispute. Ultimately, the matter was settled, but it delayed the signing of the agreement by several hours.

While negotiators finalized the deal in Doha, political tensions rose in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition partners, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, voiced opposition to the agreement. Ben Gvir threatened to resign and withdraw his party from the coalition if the deal were approved. Smotrich met with Netanyahu on Thursday but expressed continued reservations.

Netanyahu is expected to secure a majority in the cabinet vote despite opposition from these coalition partners. The Likud party criticized Ben Gvir, accusing him of attempting to destabilize the government.

The agreement outlines a phased process for the release of hostages and the implementation of a ceasefire:

The first phase involves the release of 33 hostages, including women, children, and vulnerable men. The hostages will be released gradually during the six-week ceasefire period.

More than 700 Palestinian prisoners will be released, including 275 serving life sentences. Additionally, approximately 1,000 Palestinians detained during the war will be freed.

From the first day of the ceasefire, 600 aid trucks, including 50 fuel trucks, will enter Gaza daily. Tents and mobile homes will be provided for displaced Palestinians.

The IDF will withdraw to a buffer zone in Gaza. Northern Gaza will reopen to Palestinians, with vehicle checks conducted by Qatari and Egyptian officials to prevent the transport of heavy weapons.

Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. will oversee the agreement’s implementation.

The Israeli security cabinet is expected to vote on the agreement on Friday morning, followed by a full cabinet meeting on Motzei Shabbos. Under Israeli law, the public will have 24 hours to appeal any decision to release prisoners. If the agreement is approved, the ceasefire and hostages’ release will begin Monday.

The deal includes provisions for a second phase, beginning on the 16th day of the ceasefire, during which negotiations will address the release of additional hostages and discussions on a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

