CHILLING: Hundreds of Mass Murderers To Be Released; Families Of Victims Will Be Personally Notified

Israel’s Justice Ministry on Motzei Shabbos released a list of 735 terrorists slated to be released in exchange for 33 hostages in the first phase of the ceasefire/hostage deal. In total, if the second phase of the deal is carried out, 1,904 terrorists are to be released.

Beginning on Sunday evening, the families of victims murdered by terrorists who are slated for release will be personally notified of the fact by representatives of the IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies.

Just a partial list of terrorists slated for imminent release in the first phase of the deal is chilling:

Ahmad Barghouti was sentenced to 13 life terms after ordering attacks that killed 12 Israelis. He is a cousin of Marwan Barghouti, the most notorious terrorist slated to be released in the second stage.

Wael Qassem, Wasssam Abassi, and Mohammad Odeh, members of Hamas’s “Silwan Cell,” which was responsible for several attacks in the early 2000s that killed 35 Israelis, including the attack at the Moment Café in Jerusalem, the attack at the Shapidel Club in Rishon Lezion, and the attack at the Frank Sinatra cafeteria at the Hebrew University.

Zakaria Zubeidi, the former commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin, was responsible for a series of terror attacks, including the 2002 attack at the Likud branch in Beit Shean that killed 6 Israelis. His name may be familiar to some readers as he is one the highest-profile of six terrorists who escaped from the high-security Gilboa Prison in 2021 and was later recaptured.

Abdullah Sharbati, Majdi Zaatari, and Samer al-Atrash, members of a cell that planned the bombing of the Egged bus No. 2 on Rechov Shmuel HaNavi in Jerusalem in 2003. The attack killed 24 people, including 7 children and a pregnant woman, and wounded over 130 people.

The cell was also responsible for the suicide bombing on Egged Bus No. 6 in French Hill in 2003, which killed 7 Israelis and injured 20.

Mohammad Abu Warda, a terrorist who ordered the terror attacks on Egged Bus No. 18 in Jerusalem in 1996, which killed 45 Israelis. He was sentenced to a total of 48 life terms.

Sami Jaradat, one of the terrorists responsible for the attack on the Maxim restaurant in Haifa in 2003, killing 21 Israelis.

Ali Safouri, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist responsible for killing 9 Israelis and wounding over 100 in a series of attacks, including a car bomb explosion at the central bus station in Hadera and a shooting attack at a Hadera market.

Ramadan Mashahra, one of the terrorists involved in the suicide bombing in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem in 2002, which killed 19 Israelis.

Shadi Amouri, one of the masterminds behind the car bombing at the Megiddo Junction in 2002, which killed 17 Israelis.

Omar Al-Zaan, a Hamas military commander sentenced to 27 life terms and an additional 25 years for orchestrating terror attacks that killed 27 Israelis.

