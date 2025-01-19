Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
AFTER 18-HOUR DELAY: Hamas Says Emily Damari, Romi Gonen & Doron Steinbrecher To Be Freed Today

Photos of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

On Sunday morning at about 10 a.m., Hamas finally delivered the names of the three hostages scheduled to be released on Sunday at about 4 p.m., 18 hours after it was supposed to be transferred to Israel and 90 minutes after the ceasefire was supposed to go into effect.

As expected, three female hostages are on the list: Doron Steinbrecher, Emily Damari, and Romi Gonen.

Emily Damari, 28, a UK-Israeli citizen, and Doron Steinbrecher, 32, were both abducted from their homes on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Damari was shot during the abduction and seriously wounded.

Romi Gonen, 24, was abducted from the Nova music festival. She was shot and suffered a gunshot wound to her hand before the abduction. According to a hostage released in November, Romi was alive at that point but was in dire need of medical attention as she could not move her fingers and they were changing colors.

According to the hostage deal agreement, Hamas is obligated to release the names of the hostages who will be released at least 24 hours beforehand. Hamas delayed transferring the list and instead of transferring it on Shabbos at 4 p.m., they delivered it on Sunday morning, an hour and a half after the ceasefire was supposed to begin.

When the list did not arrive in Israel by 8:30, the IDF carried out airstrikes on Hamas terror targets in northern and central Gaza.

Gazan reports said that five people were killed and about 20 wounded in the IDF strikes.

Despite the delay, residents of northern Gaza have begun returning to where their homes used to be, along with residents of Rafah.

In footage from the Gaza Strip, Hamas “police” are seen deployed in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



