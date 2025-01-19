UTJ MK Demands Bolstered Security In Capital After 90 Terrorists Released To Jerusalem & Shomron

Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Meir Porush (UTJ) issued an urgent call on Sunday morning to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the members of the security cabinet demanding an emergency discussion on increasing security measures in Jerusalem in light of the release of terrorists to east Jerusalem in exchange for the hostages.

Porush sent a letter to Netanyahu warning that while the cabinet has already decided on a significant reinforcement of security forces in Yehuda and Shomron, the situation in Jerusalem is more dangerous.

In exchange for the release of the three Israeli women who B’Chasdei Hashem are now safely in Israel, 98 terrorists were released from Ofer Prison on Sunday evening, 78 to Yehudah and Shomron and 12 to eastern Jerusalem. The IDF has significantly increased forces in Yehudah and Shomron to prevent an increase in terror in the wake of the arrival of the terrorists and extra checkpoints were established. Defensive operations have already been carried out in the villages the terrorists were released to and troops are on standby for defensive operations if necessary.

However, according to Porush, the IDF has not carried out similar preparations in the Jerusalem area.

“The release of terrorists living in East Jerusalem significantly challenges the security situation throughout the city, in the absence of any barrier between their residence and the millions of residents and visitors to the city,” Porush wrote.

Porush added that the situation requires special preparations by all security branches in the city. He is demanding immediate reinforcement of Jerusalem police forces, allocation of additional resources to the Shin Bet, and expansion of the city policing system.

“We cannot settle for the usual preparations,” Porush emphasized in his letter. “We must ensure that there is an appropriate security response to the new challenge that has arisen. This concerns the safety of millions of residents and visitors.”

Porush called for a dedicated discussion in the cabinet to assess the new security risks to the capital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem).