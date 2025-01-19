WATCH: Trump Celebrates “Epic Ceasefire” At Raucous Pre-Inauguration Rally In Washington, D.C.

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump hailed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as an “epic” step toward peace in the Middle East, crediting his incoming administration’s efforts for the breakthrough. Speaking at a rally in Washington, Trump declared, “This agreement could only have happened as a result of our historic victory in November.”

Trump praised his incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for his role in finalizing the agreement. Witkoff had recently returned from Qatar after negotiating the ceasefire and hostage release deal. “A lot of guys are knowledgeable, but they can’t negotiate,” Trump said. “Steve’s a great negotiator… It really couldn’t have been done without Steve.”

Witkoff echoed the sentiment during the rally, holding up his phone to display photos of the first three hostages released under the agreement. “We had a great team, but it doesn’t happen without Donald J. Trump,” Witkoff said, to roaring applause. “The president was responsible for this release, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude, as do all the families.”

Trump framed the agreement as a continuation of his first-term successes, including the Abraham Accords. “Our incoming administration has achieved all of this in the Middle East, in less than three months, without being president — we’ve achieved more… than they’ve achieved in four years with being president,” Trump boasted, taking a swipe at outgoing President Joe Biden.

Biden, who had outlined a similar framework for a ceasefire in May, acknowledged the Trump team’s role in finalizing the deal but maintained that his administration had laid the groundwork.

Witkoff emphasized the broader impact of Trump’s Middle East strategy, calling the Abraham Accords a “blueprint for a future where peace is not the exception, but is the expectation.” He added, “Under your leadership, Mr. President, we will continue to expand the circle of peace, strengthen partnerships, and promote prosperity across the world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)