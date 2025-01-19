HAGARI: ‘We Cannot Forget That 94 Hostages Remain In Hamas Captivity [SEE THE VIDEO]

Since the October 7th massacre, our mission has been clear – bring home all the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Today, as part of these ongoing efforts, we welcomed home three hostages – three young women – after 471 days in Hamas captivity.

Let me tell you about these three young women:

Romi Gonen, who turned 24 in captivity.

Romi was dancing with friends at the Nova Music Festival, when Hamas terrorists invaded and attacked the festival, massacring, and abducting young people from around the world who were celebrating peace, love and unity.

Emily Damari, who turned 28 in captivity.

Emily, a dual Israeli and British citizen was abducted by Hamas from her quiet home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Terrorists shot and killed her dog and dragged her into Gaza.

And Doron Steinbrecher, who turned 31 in captivity.

Doron – a veterinary nurse – was brutally abducted from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, while still in her pajamas.

We cannot imagine the horrors these three young women have endured in 15 months of Hamas captivity.

Today, we salute and embrace them and their families as they reunite after so long.

We must also remember the brave soldiers who risked their lives, and those who paid the ultimate price, to ensure that this moment was possible.

We cannot and will not forget that 94 hostages – including women, children and elderly – remain in Hamas captivity.

Our mission is not over until every single hostage comes home.