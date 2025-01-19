NETANYAHU: ‘An Incredibly Moving Day, The Whole Nation Embraces You [SEE VIDEO]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke, a short while ago with Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch the moment that hostages Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari were with IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

Following is a transcript of their conversation [translated from Hebrew]:

Prime Minister: “Gal, do you hear me?”

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing: “Yes, hello Prime Minister. I am at our operations center, of the security establishment, with the Mossad, the ISA, the IDF and our entire establishment.

I would like to report to you that our hostages have been transferred to our forces and, at these very moments, are crossing the border into our territory. I am very moved.”

Prime Minister: “Have they already crossed the border into Israel?”

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing: “It is happening at these very moments, right now.”

Prime Minister: “Then the moment it happens, report to me that they are in the territory of our state. This is a very moving day. These are the first hostages in this phase that we are returning home.

Gal, I would like you to tell them: Romi, Doron and Emily – an entire nation embraces you. Welcome home.

I know, we all know, they have been through hell. They are emerging from darkness into light. They are really going from slavery to freedom. This moment was achieved thanks to the sacrifice and combat of our heroic fighters – heroes of Israel.

I would also like to convey appreciation for all those who contributed to this effort. You will, of course, leave your forward command centers open until we return them all – this is one of our objectives for the war. I emphasize to you and whoever is listening to me now – we will achieve all of our objectives for the war.

The most important thing at the moment is to see to it that the Authority in the Prime Minister’s Office provides them with the entire package, with all the support that is necessary for them to settle in here at home.

This is a great moment, an emotional moment. Many congratulations.”

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing: “We will embrace them and we will continue and bring them all.”

Prime Minister: “Thank you Gal, thank you; well done. Thank you.”