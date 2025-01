The IDF on Monday evening released a video of the three hostages released from captivity on Sunday on the helicopter that transported them from the Gaza border to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Due to the loud noise, the released hostages were provided with a whiteboard for the trip.

Emily Damari wrote: “The nightmare is over!” and posed for a picture with Doron Steinbrecher.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)