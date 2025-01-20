Hamas Delays Next Hostage Release To Sunday, Israel Is Furious

The Hamas terror group announced on Monday that it is delaying the second phase of the hostage deal, originally scheduled for Shabbos, to Sunday.

“The second part of the initial phase will begin implementation on Saturday, January 25, 2025,” said Hamas spokesperson Nahed Fakhoury. ” On that day, the resistance will present the names of Israeli captives to be released, and in return, Israel will provide a list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed. Based on these lists, the actual exchange will take place on Sunday, January 26, 2025.”

Official sources in Israel have made it clear that they categorically reject the delay of the second phase and the attempt to change the deal and the second phase must take place on Shabbos, as predetermined, and no changes to the schedule will be accepted.

Another four hostages are expected to be released in the second part of the initial phase.

Israeli officials believe that one female civilian and three female soldiers (observation soldiers abducted from the Nachal Oz base) will be released.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)