Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Family Of Netzach Yehudah Soldier Asks For Tefillos

Chaim Doniel ben Hodaya

Doniel Cohen, a 19-year-old Netzach Yehudah soldier, was critically injured by anti-tank fire in Gaza.

He is currently hospitalized at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in serious condition.

The incident in which he was injured occurred in Beit Hanoun in Gaza, taking the life of, Sgt. Uriel Peretz, H’yd, and injuring seven other soldiers from the unit, three seriously.

His family has requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of Chaim Doniel ben Hodaya b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

POWERFUL MOMENT: President Donald Trump Shines Spotlight On Israeli Hostage Families During Inaugural Celebration

TRAGIC ACCIDENT: 2 Injured, 1 Critically, By Gunfire In The Shomron

GAME OVER: Migrants In Mexico Seen Weeping As CBP One App Ends Parole Appointments

WATCH: PM Netanyahu Congratulates President Trump

A NEW ERA BEGINS AGAIN: Donald J. Trump Sworn-In As The 47th President Of The United States

BIDEN CRIME FAMILY: Joe Pardons Family Members 30 Minutes Before End Of Presidency

Houthi Terror Group Announces: “We’ll Only Strike Israeli Ships In The Red Sea”

MOVING VIDEO: Romi Gonen’s Father & Brother Began Donning Tefillin 2 Months Ago

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed, Officer Seriously Injured In Arab Village Near Jenin

Emily Damari: “Thank You Hashem & Family & Friends; I’ve Returned To My Beloved Life”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network