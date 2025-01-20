Family Of Netzach Yehudah Soldier Asks For Tefillos

Doniel Cohen, a 19-year-old Netzach Yehudah soldier, was critically injured by anti-tank fire in Gaza.

He is currently hospitalized at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in serious condition.

The incident in which he was injured occurred in Beit Hanoun in Gaza, taking the life of, Sgt. Uriel Peretz, H’yd, and injuring seven other soldiers from the unit, three seriously.

His family has requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of Chaim Doniel ben Hodaya b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)