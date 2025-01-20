Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
POWERFUL MOMENT: President Donald Trump Shines Spotlight On Israeli Hostage Families During Inaugural Celebration


In a powerful and emotional moment during Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff took the stage as the sole speaker, delivering a message that underscored the high stakes of international diplomacy and personal sacrifice.

Witkoff began his remarks by crediting Trump’s leadership for the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal, emphasizing that such a breakthrough would have been impossible without the former president’s efforts. Then, in an unexpected and poignant gesture, he invited families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza to join him on stage.

The audience fell silent as Trump himself approached, shaking hands with each family member. The interaction brought their plight to the forefront of the event, transforming the inauguration into a platform for their cause.

Trump then proceeded to speak at the event – completely unrelated to Israel – but continued to have the families of hostages stand behind him for the duration of the address. If the pro-terror Arabs thought they might have an ally in the White House, Donald Trump put any questions of his allegiances to bed tonight.

