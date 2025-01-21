Major European Airlines To Resume Flights To Israel, American Airlines Continue Boycott

Following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Air France has confirmed plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv this weekend. The airline was among many international carriers that suspended operations to Israel in September due to escalating violence in the region.

Other European carriers, including Lufthansa Group, ITA Airways, British Airways, and EasyJet, are also planning to restart flights to Israel. However, their timelines vary.

Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Eurowings, and others, will resume flights to Tel Aviv on February 1. Similarly, ITA Airways, formerly Alitalia, will restart its Rome-Tel Aviv route on February 1, initially operating one daily flight, increasing to two daily flights from February 16, subject to geopolitical conditions. Both flights will use Airbus A321neo aircraft.

British Airways will resume its daily service between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv on April 5, with plans for a second daily flight starting April 20, also using A321neo aircraft. Meanwhile, EasyJet has delayed its return until June.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has already resumed flights between London and Tel Aviv, while Ryanair has announced plans to restore its full Tel Aviv schedule by summer.

While many European airlines are returning, U.S. carriers remain hesitant. American Airlines has suspended Tel Aviv flights until at least September, Delta Air Lines until March 31, and United Airlines indefinitely. The carriers cite security concerns and ongoing evaluations of the region’s stability.

During the suspensions, EL AL, Israel’s national airline, has capitalized on increased demand, reporting record profits.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)