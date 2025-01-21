HOPE IN THE DARK: Four More Female Israeli Hostages To Be Freed From Hamas Captivity On Shabbos

Hamas announced Tuesday that it will release four Israeli female hostages on Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel, which also includes the release of Palestinian security prisoners.

Taher al-Nunu, a senior Hamas official, confirmed the upcoming release but did not disclose the names of the hostages. The terms of the agreement require Hamas to provide the names at least 24 hours in advance, though the terrorist group missed this deadline for earlier releases.

Seven female hostages remain from the original list of 33 slated for release in the first phase of the deal. This group includes two civilians and five female soldiers. Among them are Arbel Yehud, 29, and Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33, the latter of whom remains captive with her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who were 9 months and 4 years old, respectively, at the time of their abduction. There are also several young female IDF soldiers still in captivity: Liri Albag, 19, Karina Ariev, 20, Agam Berger, 21, Danielle Gilboa, 20, and Naama Levy, 20.

For each soldier released, Israel will free 50 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom have been convicted of terrorism.

The hostage release on Shabbos will follow Sunday’s exchange, where three Israeli civilian hostages – Romi Gonen, 24; Doron Steinbrecher, 31; and Emily Damari, 28 – were freed in return for 30 Palestinian prisoners per hostage.

The deal is unfolding amid complex negotiations involving multiple parties, including Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov, who announced that Russian-Israeli hostage Sasha Trufanov is expected to be freed within weeks. Trufanov, injured during his abduction, is reportedly in stable condition.

The ceasefire, now in its third day, also includes measures to allow displaced Palestinians to gradually return to northern Gaza. By the seventh day, unarmed civilians will be permitted to cross specific roads without inspections, while the IDF maintains strategic positions.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence officials are meeting with Egyptian counterparts in Cairo to discuss security arrangements, signaling cautious optimism that the ceasefire will hold long enough to facilitate further hostages’ release and humanitarian relief efforts.

