The Chassidish Bochur Who Davened For Emily Damari’s Release Every Day

Emily Damari and her mother Mandy.

A chassidish bochur  davened every day for the release of the hostages in Gaza but mentioned specifically the name of British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, who b’chasdei Hashem was released on Sunday together with Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

The story, as reported by Kikar Shabbat, was told over by the son’s father. “Our son, a yeshiva bochur, returned from Israel to London after Sukkos. When he boarded the plane, he noticed that his seat was assigned next to a woman. My son politely asked her if it was okay for her to move to sit in a nearby seat next to another woman so that he could sit next to a man. But the woman reacted angrily, belittled him for even asking, and of course refused to move.”

The bochur didn’t respond to her, but when he couldn’t find another seat, he remained standing, at a loss of what to do.

Suddenly, a secular woman approached him and told him that his sincerity in keeping halacha had deeply moved her, and she was willing to exchange places with him – she would sit next to the woman, and he would sit next to a man.

But it didn’t end there. The woman who agreed to swap places asked him for something else – “I have a daughter who was abducted to Gaza. Please I want you to daven for her every day that she’ll come out from there healthy and whole.”

That woman was Mandy Damari, who was born and raised in the UK and made aliyah in her 20s, where she married and raised four children on Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

Since then, the bochur has davened daily for Emily Tehilla bat Amanda Francis – Emily Damari – to be released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, until he was informed at the beginning of the week together with all of Am Yisrael that she was being released along with two other women.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



  1. My daughter, who has cancer, has been davening every day for Romi Gonen to be released. Each girl in her class took on to daven every day for 1 hostage.

  3. Although altogether a beautiful story, I am not moved much: this is the essence of Am Yisroel! Every Jew feels the pain of the other Jew. We started Hatzoloh, Chaveirim, Shomrim etc. because we “feel” the pain of our fellow Jew. That is why we are Hashem’s chosen nation.

