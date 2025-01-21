Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Harvard Settles Antisemitism Lawsuits With Sweeping Policy Changes, Angering Palestinian Activists

(Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Harvard University has reached settlements in two lawsuits accusing the institution of fostering antisemitism on campus. The lawsuits, filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education, and Students Against Antisemitism, alleged a hostile educational environment for Jewish students.

As part of the settlements, Harvard agreed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The university will also update its bullying policies with examples illustrating how Zionism is a central aspect of many Jewish identities.

The updated policies explicitly state that conduct targeting Jewish or Israeli individuals, including Zionists, could violate Harvard’s non-discrimination rules. Examples include excluding Zionists from events, disseminating stereotypes about Zionists, or pressuring individuals perceived as Jewish or Israeli to declare their stance on Zionism.

The settlement also includes plans to partner with a university in Israel, provide expert training for staff on antisemitism, and annually reaffirm its commitment to combating antisemitism.

“Today’s settlement reflects Harvard’s enduring commitment to ensuring our Jewish students, faculty, and staff are embraced, respected, and supported,” the university said in a statement.

Marc Kasowitz, representing Students Against Antisemitism, praised the resolution. “This agreement demonstrates meaningful actions to combat antisemitism, hate, and bias on college campuses,” he said, encouraging other institutions to follow Harvard’s example.

The settlements have drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian activists, who view the measures as controversial.

Coinciding with Harvard’s announcement, a bipartisan Senate bill was reintroduced to simplify filing civil rights complaints against universities over discrimination tied to heritage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



