Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FLORIDA: Chabad of Pensacola Stays Open Amid Historic Snowstorm


A rare winter storm has blanketed North Florida and the Panhandle, bringing record-breaking snowfall to Pensacola. While official measurements are still pending, reports from Escambia County indicate as much as 5.5 inches of snow, surpassing the area’s all-time record of 3 inches set in 1895. Some areas are saying as much as 8 inches of snow has fallen.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Sunday, Jan. 19, as forecasters warned of one of the most severe storms in Gulf Coast history.

Amid the chaos, Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Danow, Chabad emissaries to Pensacola, told YWN that the Chabad House remains open. “Despite the snow, people have stopped by for kosher food,” they said, offering a beacon of warmth and support to the community during this unprecedented storm.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Chassidish Bochur Who Davened For Emily Damari’s Release Every Day

HOPE IN THE DARK: Four More Female Israeli Hostages To Be Freed From Hamas Captivity On Shabbos

Hatzalah Cleveland Has Officially Launched Their 24/7 Emergency Medical Services

Major European Airlines To Resume Flights To Israel, American Airlines Continue Boycott

Police Officer Who Shot 2 Israelis Questioned Under Warning, Released To House Arrest

IDF Chief Of Staff & Head Of Southern Command Resign: “Oct. 7 Failure Will Accompany Me As Long As I Live”

OPERATION IRON WALL: IDF Launches War Against Terror Groups In Jenin

1ST DAY: Trump Lifts Limits On Arms Sales To Israel; Revokes Sanctions On Israelis; Restores Sanctions On ICC

TRUMP EFFECT? Hamas Backtracks On Delaying 2nd Phase Of Hostage Release Deal

Trump Issues Sweeping Pardon Of 1,500 Jan. 6 Defendants, Including Rioters Who Attacked Police

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network