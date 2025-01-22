Palestinian Authority Is Controlling Rafah Crossing; Netanyahu Denies Claims

Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar recently held discussions in Cairo with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, focusing on security arrangements for key areas along the Gaza-Egypt border, according to a report by Asharq Al-Awsat.

Discussions centered on the Philadelphi Corridor, a stretch parallel to the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Rafah Crossing, a critical passage point for people and goods. A source revealed to the publication that an agreement was reached for the Palestinian Authority to manage the Rafah Crossing under international supervision led by the United Nations.

As part of the arrangement, Egypt would help establish a comprehensive inspection system for the Netzarim Corridor, which separates northern and southern Gaza. The inspections, to be conducted on vehicles crossing the corridor, would be managed by an Egyptian-American company. Under the terms of the agreement, the IDF is expected to withdraw from the corridor, with inspections focusing solely on vehicles while pedestrians would pass unchecked.

However, no consensus was reached regarding the Philadelphi Corridor. Despite this, a source told Asharq Al-Awsat, “The differences of opinion are technical, and they will be resolved.”

In response to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday morning, dismissing claims that the Palestinian Authority has full control over the Rafah Crossing. According to the statement:

“The report is incorrect despite efforts by the Palestinian Authority to create a false picture to the effect that it controls the crossing. According to the agreement, IDF forces are positioned around the crossing, and there is no passage without the supervision, oversight, and advance approval of the IDF and the ISA.

The technical management inside the crossing is being carried out by Gazans not affiliated with Hamas, with security provided by the ISA, who have been managing civilian services in the Strip, such as electricity, water, and sewage, since the start of the war. Their work is supervised by the international EUBAM force.

The only practical involvement of the Palestinian Authority is its stamp on the passports, which, according to the existing international arrangement, is the only way Gazans may leave the Strip to enter, or be received in, other countries. This procedure is correct for the first stage of the framework and will be evaluated in the future.”

Previously, a Hamas source indicated that the group did not object to the PA taking control of the Rafah Crossing. This aligns with Egypt’s position that the crossing should remain under Palestinian and Egyptian management, excluding Israeli involvement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)