IRON WALL: Over 10 Terrorists Neutralized in Past 24 Hours During Jenin Counterterror Operation


Israeli security forces, including the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police, launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation dubbed “Wall of Iron” in the Jenin area on Tuesday, targeting terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing active threats.

In the past 24 hours, over 10 terrorists have been targeted, multiple terror infrastructure sites struck, and numerous explosives planted by terrorists dismantled. The IDF said that the operation is still ongoing and will continue as long as necessary to achieve its objectives.

“The operation has clear objectives: to maintain the IDF’s freedom of operation in all of Yehuda and Shomron and to destroy and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and ‘ticking time bombs,'” the IDF said in a statement.

“Operation Wall of Iron in the Jenin ‘refugee camp’ will bring about a change in the IDF’s security perspective,” Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said.

“We will not allow the arms of the Iranian octopus and radical Sunni Islam to endanger settlers or create an eastern terror front against the State of Israel. We will powerfully attack the arms of the octopus until they are cut off,” he added.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed that the operation is part of a broader strategy to strengthen security in Yehuda and Shomron, noting that it was approved by the Security Cabinet.

“We are working systematically and with determination against the Iranian axis in every place it sends its tendrils – Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Yehuda and Shomron – and there’s more to come,” Netanyahu said.

