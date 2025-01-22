Israel’s Health Ministry: Smoking Killing 8,000 People Annually; E-Cigarettes Aren’t Safe Either

The Health Ministry’s annual report highlights the severe toll of smoking in Israel, with approximately 8,000 deaths each year attributed to smoking-related illnesses. Alarmingly, 10% of these fatalities are nonsmokers exposed to secondhand smoke.

According to the report, 23% of Israelis smoke daily, surpassing the OECD average of 20%. Additionally, 26% of the adult population is exposed to secondhand smoke, a known cause of cancer and other diseases.

The report also reveals troubling trends among youth, with one in six children and teenagers experimenting with smoking, including electronic smoking products, whose use is on the rise.

“The smoking epidemic is one of the most destructive public health crises,” stated Sharon Alroy Preis, head of the ministry’s Public Health Division. “E-cigarettes are seen as healthy products, but they are dangerous, especially for children and teenagers.”

In 2023, tobacco taxation generated NIS 8 billion in revenue, with over NIS 6 billion coming from imported cigarettes. Despite these financial gains, the ministry emphasized the urgent need to address the growing accessibility of smoking products, particularly to young people.

Health Minister Uriel Busso outlined ongoing efforts to regulate and monitor the availability of smoking and nicotine products. “A challenging road still lies ahead as we face sophisticated players, tobacco companies, new smoking products, and importers who are looking for every possible way to introduce their products to the market,” he said.

Busso urged Israelis to quit smoking, highlighting the free professional support available through the ministry’s hotline and healthcare organizations.

The ministry’s campaign aims to raise awareness and combat the smoking epidemic, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and teenagers, who are at risk of long-term health consequences from early exposure to tobacco and nicotine products.

