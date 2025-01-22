Speculation Swirls Around High-Profile Visit To Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel Following Trump’s Inauguration

In the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration for a historic second term as President of the United States, reports suggest preparations are underway for a high-profile visit to the Ohel, a site of profound spiritual significance to the Chabad-Lubavitch community.

Ariel Kahana, Diplomatic and White House Correspondent for Israel Hayom, reported from Washington, D.C., that President Trump is expected to visit the Ohel in the coming days. This visit would fulfill a promise he made during a campaign trip to the site on October 7, coinciding with the Aseres Yemei Teshuva and the Gregorian calendar anniversary of the Simchas Torah massacre in Israel.

During his October visit, Trump was accompanied by families of hostages, Chabad leaders, and commentator Ben Shapiro. At the time, his campaign faced steep challenges, with polls favoring his opponent. Trump reportedly pledged to return to the Ohel to thank the Rebbe if he secured victory. Following the visit, his campaign saw a dramatic turnaround, with polls swinging decisively in his favor, ultimately leading to his re-election.

While preparations near the Ohel have been observed, the nature of the visit remains uncertain. Ariel Kahana shared an updated message with Anash.org, saying, “Preparations are being made for a high-profile visit to the Ohel, but it does not necessarily involve the President.” Trump himself announced travel plans to North Carolina, Los Angeles, and Nevada later this week.

Speculation has shifted toward the possibility of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump visiting the Ohel, with reports also mentioning Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential visitors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)