IDF Kills 2 Of The 3 Terrorists Who Killed 3 Israelis In Funduq Attack


IDF forces overnight Wednesday eliminated two of the three terrorists who carried out the deadly terror attack in the village of Al-Funduq near Kedumim about two weeks ago, killing three Israelis and injuring nine.

IDF forces are currently in the Jenin area as part of Operation Iron Wall, which is focused on rooting out terrorism in the area. Under the direction of intelligence information from the Shin Bet, the forces surrounded a building in the village of Burqin and implemented the “pressure cooker” technique using explosives and gunfire.

B’Chasdei Hashem, after a prolonged battle of about four hours, the IDF forces eliminated the terrorists. One IDF soldier was moderately injured and was evacuated to the hospital.

The two terrorists, Mohammed Nazal and Qutaiba al-Shalabi, were members of the Jenin-based Islamic Jihad terror group.

The Shin Bet arrested several other terrorists who aided the perpetrators of the deadly attack during the operation.

The hunt for the third terrorist is ongoing.

The terrorists’ guns. (IDF spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



