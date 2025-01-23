Trump Designates Yemen’s Houthis As A Foreign Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the State Department to designate Yemen’s Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump had previously designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization days before leaving office in 2021. However, the decision was reversed days later by the Biden administration due to “humanitarian concerns.”

“The Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade,” the White House said in a statement.

“The President will direct USAID to end its relationship with entities that have made payments to the Houthis, or which have opposed international efforts to counter the Houthis while turning a blind eye towards the Houthis’s terrorism and abuses,” the White House said.

Israel has been the main target of the Houthis’s attacks. Trump’s move against the terror group is the latest in a series of executive orders Trump signed on his first day in office that benefit Israel and the Jewish people.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)