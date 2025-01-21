1ST DAY: Trump Lifts Limits On Arms Sales To Israel; Revokes Sanctions On Israelis; Restores Sanctions On ICC

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders related to Israel, Jews, and their enemies only hours after his inauguration on Monday.

Trump lifted all restrictions on the sales of arms to America’s ally Israel, including the supply of 2,000-pound bombs held back by Biden in order to pander to his pro-Hamas supporters. Biden also had frozen a shipment of 134 D9 bulldozers, a decision that cost the lives of numerous IDF soldiers, and refused Israel’s urgent requests for Apache attack helicopters following Hamas’ October 7 assault.

Trump also revoked the Biden administration’s executive order placing sanctions on some Jewish residents of Yehudah and Shomron, a move prompting Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich to publicly thank Trump.

“I thank President Donald Trump for his just decision to revoke the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration against settlers and right-wing activists,” Smotrich stated. “These sanctions were a severe act of blatant foreign interference in Israel’s internal affairs.”

The newly sworn-in President also restored sanctions on the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor, a morally corrupt individual under investigation for suspected crimes, dared to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shortly after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Ex-President Joe Biden had overturned the sanctions previously imposed on the ICC by Trump in his first term.

Trump also signed an order implementing a 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign development assistance programs to review their “alignment with administration policy,” which will likely lead to funding cuts to the UNWRA and the Palestinian Authority which he imposed during his first term and were reversed by Biden.

Finally, Trump signed an order “protecting the United States from foreign terrorists and other national security and public threats,” a move aimed at deporting foreign nationals, especially university students, in the US who support terror.

The order states that the US government must ensure that visa-holders do “not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.”

