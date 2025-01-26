Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

🚨 BREAKING: Netanyahu Says Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger And 3rd Hostage Coming Home Thursday

A Red Cross convoy arrives to collect Israeli hostages released after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, in Gaza City Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)

Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed an agreement with Hamas to resolve a dispute over hostage releases. Civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and a third unnamed hostage are set to be freed on Thursday, followed by three additional hostages on Shabbos as planned.

Israel has also received documentation from Hamas verifying whether the remaining hostages scheduled for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal are still alive.

In exchange, the IDF will permit displaced Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip starting Thursday morning, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The statement emphasized that the agreement was achieved after “strong and determined negotiations” and warned that any breach of the deal by Hamas will not be tolerated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Daniella Gilboa’s Father Recites Nishmas Following His Daughter’s Release

MAILBAG: Don’t Fool Yourself – Trump 2.0 Presents A Serious Danger To Israel

Hostages Ate A Pita Or 2 Every Day Until Their Stomachs Swelled; 1 Still Has A Bullet In Her Leg

13 Israelis Injured, 5 Locals Killed, In Bus Accident In Laos

Yitzchak And Michal Herzog Become First Israeli President, First Lady To Visit Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel

WATCH: Netanyahu Thanks Trump For Reversing Biden’s Arms Embargo

A-G Bullies Levin, Forbids Judicial System To Probe Serious Claims Against Liberal Justice

Bibas Family: “When The List Was Published, Our World Collapsed”

Israel To Remain In Lebanon As Lebanese Army Fails To Control Hezbollah & Even Aids Them

Hamas Breaches Ceasefire Deal by Withholding Hostage Information

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network