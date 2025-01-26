🚨 BREAKING: Netanyahu Says Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger And 3rd Hostage Coming Home Thursday

Prime Minister Netanyahu has confirmed an agreement with Hamas to resolve a dispute over hostage releases. Civilian Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger, and a third unnamed hostage are set to be freed on Thursday, followed by three additional hostages on Shabbos as planned.

Israel has also received documentation from Hamas verifying whether the remaining hostages scheduled for release in the first phase of the ceasefire deal are still alive.

In exchange, the IDF will permit displaced Gazans to return to the northern Gaza Strip starting Thursday morning, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

The statement emphasized that the agreement was achieved after “strong and determined negotiations” and warned that any breach of the deal by Hamas will not be tolerated.

