Hamas Official Signals Willingness to Relinquish Gaza Control, Open to U.S. Talks

Moussa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, has indicated that the terrorist group might not insist on governing Gaza after the war it initiated with Israel on October 7, 2023. Speaking to the Saudi Al Arabiya news outlet, Abu Marzouk acknowledged the need for regional and international backing, including the involvement of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in administering postwar Gaza.

Last month, Hamas and Fatah agreed to establish a joint committee to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction. According to a draft obtained by AFP, this committee would consist of 10-15 independent figures tasked with managing the economy, education, health, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding efforts.

However, Israel has opposed any continued Hamas role in Gaza governance and expressed distrust in the Palestinian Authority’s ability to lead the enclave. Despite this stance, Abu Marzouk dismissed Israel’s input on the matter, stating that Hamas is “open to dialogue with all parties besides Israel” on future governance arrangements.

He also expressed willingness to engage the U.S. on the issue, crediting President Donald Trump as a “serious president” for his role in securing the ongoing ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

Nonetheless, Abu Marzouk criticized Trump’s recent suggestion that Gaza’s population should be relocated to Jordan and Egypt. “No Palestinian or Arab will accept Trump’s idea of displacement,” he said. “It will not succeed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)