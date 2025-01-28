Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Zaka Volunteer Kobi Avitan Z”L Killed By Friendly Fire During Private Contractor Work


A tragic case of “friendly fire” in the central Gaza Strip today claimed the life of 39-year-old Yaakov (Kobi) Avitan z”l, a civilian contractor working on behalf of the Defense Ministry.

Avitan, a resident of Eilat and father of three, was operating an excavator to clear structures and rubble in Gaza, part of a broader effort to free up military units for other tasks. According to an initial IDF investigation, Avitan arrived at an army post within Gaza, in an area where troops are still deployed, and was mistakenly identified as a threat. A soldier opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The IDF has launched a military police investigation, overseen by the Military Advocate General, to fully examine the incident.

Avitan was not only a skilled contractor but also a dedicated volunteer with ZAKA’s Chesed Shel Emet unit in Eilat. Known for his selfless commitment, he frequently took on some of the most challenging missions. Years ago, upon joining ZAKA, he wrote to his commander, “Any kindness I can do—I am ready, with love.”

ZAKA released a statement mourning Avitan’s loss, expressing profound grief, and extending condolences to his wife, Tali, and their children. “His noble deeds will forever be remembered,” they said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



