COALITION TEETERING: Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri Issues Dramatic Ultimatum to Netanyahu Over Yeshiva Draft Law

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has issued a stark ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threatening to bring down the government if a conscription law exempting yeshiva bochurim from military service is not passed within two months. Speaking on Charedi radio station Kol Baramah, Deri declared, “If the status of lomdei torah isn’t regulated, we’ll go to elections in two months.”

Deri expressed outrage at the current discourse surrounding yeshiva bochurim, lamenting, “Who would have dreamed that Torah scholars would be called criminals?” He also accused members of the national-religious camp of joining what he called a “hate campaign” and warned that their actions could lead to the collapse of the right-wing government.

Deri’s threat comes as Netanyahu’s coalition faces mounting instability. Shas’ support for the 2025 state budget—required by the end of March to prevent early elections—is now in question. This follows the recent resignation of Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir over the hostage ceasefire deal with Hamas and similar threats from Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who demands a return to fighting in Gaza.

The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee is currently debating legislation on Charedi enlistment, with pressure mounting from both Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ). However, committee chairman Yuli Edelstein (Likud) has indicated that any bill must significantly increase IDF enlistment, which runs counter to Charedi parties’ demands.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed a gradual plan to draft 50% of the eligible Charedi cohort by 2032, but Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon has stated that this fails to meet the High Court’s mandate for fair enlistment.

Shas MK Erez Malul criticized the committee discussions, calling them “unserious and full of incitement.” Meanwhile, opposition leader Avigdor Liberman took to social media, urging immediate elections: “There’s no point in waiting two months—we need to go to the polls now.”

