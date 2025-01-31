REMARKABLE: Israeli Hostage Agam Berger Used A Siddur She Found In The Ruins Of Gaza

A remarkable story of emunah and mesiras nefesh has come to light, as details emerge about Agam Berger, one of the Yidden held captive by Hamas. Despite the unimaginable tzaros she endured, Berger remained steadfast in her shmiras hamitzvos, holding tight to kashrus, Shabbos, and even fasting on Yom Kippur and Tisha B’Av. Now, it has been revealed that during her time in captivity, she found a siddur in Gaza and used it throughout her ordeal.

Berger shared that the siddur was likely left behind by soldiers who had previously been in the area. She also related that when her captors attempted to give her a Quran, urging her to take it, she outright refused.

This past Erev Shabbos, Rebbetzin Yaffa Deri, wife of Shas leader R’ Aryeh Deri, visited the group of released tatzpitaniyos (female IDF lookouts) who were freed from Gaza and are currently receiving medical care in Beilinson Hospital. While speaking with them, she recounted Berger’s inspiring story: “Agam found a siddur in Gaza and fasted on Tisha B’Av.”

Meanwhile, Yisroel Hayom also reported on a deeply moving event that took place in Berger’s hospital ward. In an expression of hakoras hatov to the Ribbono Shel Olam for their yeshuah, Berger and her fellow tatzpitaniyos—who were captured together in Nachal Oz—gathered with their families for a special hafrashas challah event. With heartfelt tefillos and hodaah, they marked their return home.

These new details add to previous accounts of Berger’s determination to hold strong in the face of unimaginable challenges. Despite being surrounded by bloodthirsty reshaim, and under immense pressure, she clung to her Yiddishkeit with unwavering emunah, turning herself into an icon of mesiras nefesh for Torah and mitzvos.

