Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegal, & Ofer Calderon Are Back In Israel

Ofer Calderon, Yarden Bibas and Keith Siegal were released on Shabbos morning after 484 days of captivity in Gaza on Shabbos and are safely in Israel.

Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Calderon, 54, were released first, with Hamas transferring them to the Red Cross in Khan Younis in southern Gaza at about 8:30 a.m. Keith Siegal, 65, was released about two hours later at the Gaza City port.

“Ceremonies” were held during both releases, with the hostages forced onto a stage but there weren’t huge unruly crowds like the previous releases.

Hamas terrorists gave Keith Siegal two “goodie bags,” with one of them reportedly a “gift” for his wife Avivah, who was freed from captivity in November 2023.

The three were transferred to IDF forces who drove them across the border to an IDF facility near Re’eim where they received initial medical evaluations and met with family members.

Keith Siegel is brought on stage by Hamas terrorists:

Yarden and Ofer are transferred to IDF forces:

Keith is transferred to IDF forces:

Yarden reunites with his father and sister:

Ofer Calderon reunites with his four children, two of whom were abducted on October 7 and were returned to Israel in the November 2023 deal:

American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegal reunites with his three daughters and his brother:

Yarden Bibas’s arrival at the hospital, where he was reunited with his mother, was bittersweet as his wife and children are still in Gaza and there is “grave concerns for their lives.” Israel has pressured Hamas to confirm the condition of his wife Shiri, and two small children Ariel and Kfir.

