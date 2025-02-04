Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Yarden Bibas Was Held Separately From Other Hostages; Was Initially Told Wife, Kids “Are In Tel Aviv”

Yarden Bibas

Yarden Bibas was held in isolation throughout most of his captivity in Gaza and endured extreme psychological and physical abuse by his captors, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, Bibas was forced to wear a galabiya and held alone in a tunnel, separately from the other hostages from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was only permitted to leave once a day to eat with the other hostages.

At one point, Yarden saw a fellow member of his kibbutz passing by in a tunnel and asked to be allowed to remain with him but the terrorists refused.

For part of the time, he was provided with almost no food. He lost 15 kilograms during his captivity.

Yarden initially thought that his wife Shiri and children Ariel and Kfir, who were abducted separately from him, remained at home at the kibbutz and were safe. He asked the terrorists so many times about their fate – every hour and every day – until they made up a lie, telling him that Shiri and the children were seen in Tel Aviv.

Later, the terrorists ordered one of the female hostages to tell Yarden about the fate of Shiri and his children but she refused. They then forced a male hostage to tell him, who cried as he conveyed the news. The heartrending scene was filmed by the bestial terrorists, who published the video in an act of depraved psychological terrorism.

Yarden’s relatives held a press conference on Monday evening and said that Yarden has asked about Shiri and the boys “but we have no answers for him.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



