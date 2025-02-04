MUST WATCH: President Trump Powerfully Defends Israel, Unveils Gaza Plan In Meeting With Netanyahu

President Trump welcomed Binyamin Netanyahu to the White House on Tuesday, making the Israeli prime minister the first foreign leader to meet Trump in his second term as president.

As the pair sat and talked, they were peppered with questions by reporters, with Trump making it very clear whose side he was on in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised President Trump for securing the deal to release hostages in Gaza:

“President Trump added great force and powerful leadership to this effort … I’m happy that they’re here.”

Trump says, “Gaza maybe is a demolition site right now … you can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location.”

Reporter: Would Palestinians have the right to return to Gaza if they left during the rebuilding?

Trump: It would be my hope that we could do something really nice, really good, where they wouldn’t want to return.

Trump on Oct. 7: “Some people want to put it out of their memory, but we’re not going to ever let that happen. It was a horrible day, October 7th…A lot of people like to pretend it didn’t happen. It happened.”

“Like, ‘the Holocaust didn’t happen.’ Same mindset.”

Reporter: What is your message to the family’s of the hostages that look at this deal and worry that it won’t go through:

Bibi: “We’re going to get everyone back!”

Netanyahu grins as Trump says Saudi Arabia is no longer demanding an independent Palestinian state

