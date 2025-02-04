TRUMP SHOCKS THE WORLD: U.S. To Seize Gaza, Relocate Residents, And Rebuild As ‘Middle East Riviera’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip, outlining a plan that would involve relocating its residents to neighboring countries and transforming the war-torn territory into what he described as an economic hub.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump, 78, said during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed support for the idea.

Under Trump’s plan, the U.S. would assume control of Gaza, remove unexploded ordnance and other weapons, demolish damaged buildings, and redevelop the area into what he called an “international unbelievable place” that could become “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings—level it out and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area,” Trump said.

Trump made clear that the roughly two million residents of Gaza would be relocated as part of his vision and would not be allowed to return.

“Just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end up the same way it has for 100 years,” he said.

He did not specify a timeline for the proposed U.S. occupation or the mass relocation but characterized the plan as a “strong recommendation” for peace in the region.

“I’ve studied this very closely over a lot of months, and I’ve seen it from every different angle,” Trump said, adding that he had spoken with Middle Eastern leaders who “love the idea.”

Netanyahu, who has led Israel through the ongoing war with Hamas, welcomed Trump’s proposal, suggesting it could mark a turning point in the region’s history.

“I think it’s something that could change history, and it’s worthwhile really pursuing this avenue,” Netanyahu said. “He has a different idea, and I think it’s worth paying attention to this.”

Trump also suggested that U.S. troops could be deployed to enforce control over the territory “if it’s necessary.”

While Trump expressed confidence that neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, would agree to take in displaced Gazans, both governments have already publicly rejected such a proposal.

“Gaza is a hellhole right now,” Trump remarked. “It was before the bombing started, frankly, and we’re going to give people a chance to live in a beautiful community that’s safe and secure.”

The proposal comes as Israel and Hamas observe a fragile ceasefire following a months-long war triggered by Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Despite suffering significant losses, Hamas continues to control portions of Gaza.

Trump warned that the U.S. would take a “somewhat more violent” approach if Hamas failed to comply with its agreement to release all hostages it took during the attack.

As for the future of Gaza, Trump indicated that the U.S. would maintain long-term control if his plan were implemented.

“I do see a long-term ownership position,” he said. “Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent.”

