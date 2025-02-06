Elizabeth Tsurkov’s Sister: “Biden Admin Kept Showering Corrupt Iraqis With Cash”

Emma Tsurkov, the sister of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian researcher who is being held hostage in Iraq, slammed the Biden administration for its policies and expressed gratitude that President Donald Trump is now in office.

“It’s been 687 days since my sister Elizabeth, a Princeton student, was kidnapped in Baghdad, 687 days of incompetence and inaction by the Iraqi prime minister,” Tsurkov wrote on social media.

“The Biden administration kept showering corrupt Iraqi officials with hundreds of millions of our taxpayer dollars without accountability. Thank G-d a tough leader with a backbone of steel is in the White House and has stopped playing games. Mr. President, only you can bring my sister home!”

A senior Israeli official said last month that Israel is working with its allies in a renewed push to secure Tsurkov’s release.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)