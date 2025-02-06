Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Elizabeth Tsurkov’s Sister: “Biden Admin Kept Showering Corrupt Iraqis With Cash”

Elizabeth Tsurkov in a propaganda video released by her captors in November 2023. (Screenshot)

Emma Tsurkov, the sister of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian researcher who is being held hostage in Iraq, slammed the Biden administration for its policies and expressed gratitude that President Donald Trump is now in office.

“It’s been 687 days since my sister Elizabeth, a Princeton student, was kidnapped in Baghdad, 687 days of incompetence and inaction by the Iraqi prime minister,” Tsurkov wrote on social media.

“The Biden administration kept showering corrupt Iraqi officials with hundreds of millions of our taxpayer dollars without accountability. Thank G-d a tough leader with a backbone of steel is in the White House and has stopped playing games. Mr. President, only you can bring my sister home!”

A senior Israeli official said last month that Israel is working with its allies in a renewed push to secure Tsurkov’s release.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

  1. Elizabeth Tsurkov is an anti-Israel activist who entered Iraq (and other Arab countries) illegally on her Russian passport. As such her release is not a responsibility or worry of either the US or Israeli governments.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

WATCH: Liberal Rep Al Green To File Impeachment Against Trump Over Gaza Plans

Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

MASSIVE SCANDAL BREWING: Politico’s Payroll Debacle Fuels Concerns They Are Getting Money From USAID!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network