Some Hostages Have Scars & Burns Inflicted By Terrorists, Others Abused By “Innocent Civilians”

The hostages who were freed from captivity in Gaza home continue to share details of their suffering in Gaza, revealing disturbing details of physical and emotional abuse.

Kan News reported on Tuesday that the hostages were beaten, with the harshest violence directed towards the young men. Some hostages have scars and burns inflicted by the terrorists.

In some cases, the terrorists struck hostages with their weapons. Some hostages suffered abuse from the families holding them, including small children.

Freed hostages also reported that they repeatedly got sick after being given spoiled food or food unfit for consumption, which they ate due to their extreme hunger. Among other things, they experienced severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea due to the spoiled food.

They also endured psychological terror, including being frequently threatened with execution and being told that their entire family had been murdered. The terrorists would also occasionally taunt them by telling them they were going to be released the next day and then laugh at them when it didn’t occur.

Most hostages were kept in dark rooms and did not have access to showers or even toilets.

US-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel reported that there was little electricity and no running water during most of his captivity. He was forced to remain silent for long periods and during his last two months in Gaza, he was forced to lie down at all times in a small, dark room and wasn’t even allowed to open his eyes.

His captors also psychologically abused him, telling him that “Israel doesn’t exist anymore” and if he’s released, “it will be to Europe or the US.”

