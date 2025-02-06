President Trump Sanctions ICC Over Baseless War Crimes Charges Against Israel

In a bold defense of Israel’s sovereignty and security, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday imposing tough sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued an unprecedented and politically motivated arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The ICC, a controversial tribunal with no authority over Israel or the United States, accused Netanyahu of war crimes over his nation’s justified military response to Hamas’s brutal October 7th massacre.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel recognizes the ICC, which has been widely criticized for its bias and overreach. The court’s decision to target Israel—the only democracy in the Middle East—while ignoring the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists has drawn outrage from American and Israeli leaders.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel,” Trump’s executive order states, calling the court’s actions a “dangerous precedent” that seeks to undermine the ability of nations to defend themselves against terrorism. The order slams the ICC’s “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and vows “tangible and significant consequences” for those responsible. These consequences may include freezing assets and banning ICC officials from entering the U.S.

Trump’s executive order was signed while Prime Minister Netanyahu was in Washington, underscoring the unwavering U.S.-Israel alliance. The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday to discuss regional security and counterterrorism efforts, and Netanyahu spent Thursday rallying congressional support against the ICC’s unwarranted interference.

“This is a rogue court. This is a kangaroo court,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), vowing to retaliate against any country that enforces the ICC’s order against Israel. “The legal theory they’re using against Israel has no limits, and we’re next.”

Critics have long accused the ICC of unfairly targeting Israel while turning a blind eye to actual war crimes committed by terrorist groups and rogue states. Unlike Hamas, which deliberately murders civilians and uses Palestinian children as human shields, Israel maintains one of the most ethical military forces in the world, taking extraordinary measures to minimize collateral damage in its fight against terrorism.

Even the Biden administration, which has taken a more conciliatory stance toward the ICC than Trump, denounced the court’s arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as “an abomination.” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz went further, condemning the ICC’s move as “antisemitic” and a direct attack on Israel’s right to defend itself.

Sanctions against the ICC could cripple its ability to function, restricting travel for its investigators and cutting off access to U.S. technology. This comes after the court suffered a cyberattack last year that left its staff unable to access case files for weeks. Many see this as further evidence that the ICC is an inept, politically driven body incapable of fulfilling its stated mission.

While some European nations, including the Netherlands, have voiced support for the ICC, their efforts are unlikely to deter the U.S. from defending its ally. Washington has long been skeptical of the ICC, with past administrations from both parties resisting its overreach. In 2002, the U.S. even passed a law authorizing military action to free any American or ally detained by the court.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)