Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: John Bolton Blasts Trump’s Gaza Plan: “Utterly Unrealistic and Dangerous”

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton sharply criticized former President Donald Trump’s proposal for a U.S.-led postwar occupation of Gaza, calling the idea unrealistic and dangerous. Bolton, a longtime foreign policy hawk, made his remarks during an appearance on CNN’s The Source on Thursday.

Trump’s unexpected comments came during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The former president declared that “the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too,” pledging to “own it” and oversee the removal of unexploded bombs, level the area, and reconstruct it.

Bolton, who served in the Trump administration but has since been a vocal critic of the former president’s foreign policy decisions, dismissed the idea of U.S. control over Gaza as both impractical and untenable.

“There are really two issues here,” Bolton said. “The first is, what’s the U.S. role going to be postwar in Gaza? I don’t think it will look anything like what Trump suggested on Tuesday night. I don’t think there’d be any support for it. It’d be very dangerous in the circumstances. He doesn’t want to put troops in, which wouldn’t be advisable anyway.”

Bolton also weighed in on the broader question of a potential two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, a debate that has reignited amid the ongoing conflict.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins pressed Bolton on how a national security advisor should respond to Trump’s proposal. “If you’re the national security advisor now, though, and Trump tells you that’s what he wants the U.S. to do – to occupy Gaza after this war is over, you say?” she asked.

“The only thing you can say when you’re talking to him privately that way is, ‘Well, have you considered the following considerations?’” Bolton replied. He outlined several key concerns, including the extensive security requirements needed for such an operation, the likelihood of terrorist attacks, and the near impossibility of securing private investment in an unstable region.

“Remember the saying, capital is a coward,” Bolton said. “You’re not going to get private investment in a highly politically risky, non-secure situation. You have to get security before you get the investment. That’s why this whole idea of the Eastern Mediterranean Riviera is just utterly unrealistic.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed After Crane Collapses Due To Fierce Winds, 8 Injured

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: Netanyahu Tells Hannity “This Is The First Good Idea That I’ve Heard”

NEW ERA AT DOJ: AG Bondi Immediately Ends DEI, Targets Sanctuary Cities, And Pursues Hamas Terrorists

82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

WATCH: Liberal Rep Al Green To File Impeachment Against Trump Over Gaza Plans

Israel’s Otzma Yehudit Party Pushes Plan to Pay Gazans to Leave Amid Trump’s Relocation Push

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

DOGE DIGS INTO MEDICARE: Elon Musk’s Team Begins Looking Into $1.5 Trillion Budget

MASSIVE SCANDAL BREWING: Politico’s Payroll Debacle Fuels Concerns They Are Getting Money From USAID!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network