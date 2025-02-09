REVEALED: Pro-Hamas Groups Rushed to Organize London Protest DURING October 7 Massacre!

Don’t let anyone tell you that the Pro-Hamas protests had ANYTHING to do with “genocide”. Before the IDF even fired one bullet, these animals were organizing protests.

Newly uncovered information has revealed that pro-Palestinian activists in the UK moved swiftly to organize large-scale protests in central London just hours after Hamas launched its brutal October 7 attack on Israel, which claimed approximately 1,200 innocent lives and saw scores of civilians taken hostage.

According to a Freedom of Information request, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) notified the Metropolitan Police of their intention to hold a massive national demonstration at 12:50 p.m. on October 7, 2023—merely eight hours after Hamas terrorists began their indiscriminate rocket fire and violent assault on Israeli communities.

This request came even as Hamas terrorists were massacring civilians at the Nova Music Festival, where 364 attendees were slaughtered and hundreds more were injured or abducted. Despite the grotesque timing of the protest planning, the demonstration was permitted to proceed on October 14, as police deemed the advance notification sufficient under existing regulations.

The October 14 protest in London quickly turned violent, with at least 15 arrests as demonstrators clashed with police in Trafalgar Square. Officers were pelted with bottles, placards, and flares, while some protesters provocatively displayed images of paragliders—a chilling reference to Hamas’ airborne infiltration tactic used in the October 7 massacre. Others brazenly chanted “England is a terrorist state” and waved flags of proscribed terrorist organizations.

Similar demonstrations erupted across the UK, occurring even before Israel launched its defensive operations in Gaza. The frequency of these protests has since escalated, prompting the Metropolitan Police to invoke Public Order Act powers more frequently than at any other time in recent history to maintain public order and prevent antisemitic intimidation.

Most recently, the latest national march was subject to police restrictions to prevent it from commencing near a shul on Shabbos—underscoring concerns that these demonstrations serve as a platform for incitement rather than peaceful discourse.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism condemned the revelations, stating:

“This revelation ends the charade that the Palestine Solidarity Campaign is a peaceful advocacy group. For sixteen months, the Metropolitan Police has allowed regular anti-Israel marches by a group that rushed to activism while Jews were being slaughtered. From day one, we have seen politicians and trade unions put their names to the PSC’s activities and address their events. Enough is enough. Their support must be withdrawn, and the PSC must be widely disavowed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)