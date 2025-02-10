Arkia Airlines Launches Direct New York Route, Ending El Al’s Monopoly

Arkia Airlines inaugurated its direct route to New York on Saturday night, breaking El Al’s long-standing exclusivity on the route. The first flight, operated by an Airbus A330-900 NEO leased from Spanish-Portuguese carrier Iberojet, departed from Ben Gurion Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport following a celebratory launch ceremony.

The milestone comes as Israel’s aviation sector continues its post-war recovery. United Airlines is set to resume flights to Israel next month, followed by Delta Airlines in April, marking the return of major U.S. carriers that suspended operations following the outbreak of war in October 2023.

Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz emphasized the airline’s long-term commitment to the route. “We plan to continue operating this service regularly following the success of our initial three-and-a-half-month project,” he said before takeoff. “We are considering expanding operations in response to growing demand. Our commitment is to provide high-quality service to our customers.”

Arkia’s expansion into the New York market initially began as a joint initiative with TechAir, an Israeli high-tech group, to address a severe shortage of flights between Israel and the U.S. Originally launched with ticket prices starting at $1,199, the project has since transitioned into a fully Arkia-managed and operated route.

The new service will operate three times a week—on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays—using an aircraft configured for spacious economy seating. Passengers will enjoy personal entertainment screens and two full kosher meals.

