Tova U’Vrucha, The World’s Largest Tzedakah Network, Honors Its 1,237 Gabbaim

A quiet revolution in tzedakah is taking place under the radar, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of Yidden across Eretz Yisroel. Tova U’Vrucha, the largest tzedakah network in the world, is transforming the landscape of chesed with unprecedented scale, efficiency, and dignity. Despite distributing an astounding $208 million in recent years, the organization remains largely unknown—by design—to protect the kavod of those receiving aid.

Among its many groundbreaking initiatives is Yad Elka, a pre-Yom Tov distribution that provides nearly $50 million annually to struggling families in 41 cities and towns, reaching those often overlooked by more well-known organizations. Another flagship program, V’karasa L’Shabbos Oneg, grants 500 shekel a week to thousands of dedicated Bnei Torah, ensuring they can continue their learning without financial strain. Meanwhile, Chasdei Moshe Tuvia provides vital support to 6,500 almanos and yesomim across 80 kehillos.

The backbone of this extraordinary operation is an army of 1,237 dedicated gabbaim, who ensure that every shekel reaches those who need it most. Last week, these unsung heroes gathered for an appreciation event attended by Gedolei Yisroel, major philanthropists, and the organization’s founder, Reb Yoel Yisroel Zupnick of Brooklyn.

The organization’s approach is as discreet as it is revolutionary. Recipients receive funds through special credit cards that function like regular payment cards, devoid of any identifying marks to prevent embarrassment. Families can purchase what they need, with some receiving up to 5,000 NIS ($1,400) per Yom Tov, a level of support unparalleled in the tzedakah world.

With 2024’s budget surpassing 300 million NIS ($84,000,000), the scope of Tova U’Vrucha continues to expand, ensuring no Yid in need is left behind.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)