First Sign Of Life Received From Twin Hostages Gali And Ziv Berman

Macabit Meyer, the aunt of Gali and Ziv Berman, 27-year-old twin brothers abducted by Hamas on October 7 from Kfar Azza, announced on Tuesday morning that the family has received a sign of life from the twins.

“We can breathe a little easier but on the other hand, we know whose hands they are in and the grievous danger to their lives,” she said in a statement to the kibbutz. “They’re alive and we have to save them. We know what they’re going through.”

Meyer told Kan News that the Gali and Ziv are not being held together in captivity. “We received signs of life from hostages who returned in the recent phase at the start of the deal,” she said. “When they were abducted, their condition was reasonable. For now, this is the information I can share.”

When the October 7 assault began, Gali insisted on going to the home of Emily Damari, who was alone, to protect her. They were abducted together but were later separated.

Damari was released from captivity last month together with Doron Steinbrecher, who was also abducted from Kfar Azza, and Romi Gonen, who was abducted from the music festival at Re’im.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)