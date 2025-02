During the Chanukas Habayis of the Cheshek Shmuel Talmud Torah in Beit Shemesh, Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter, the Pnei Menachem Rosh Yeshiva, delivered a poignant message, highlighting the deep sacrifices made by parents for their childrenโ€™s education.

The message is timely, as it coincides with Tu B’shvat, which the Rosh Yeshiva discusses.

English subtitles have been added to the video for the English speaking audience.