MORE FROM TRUMP: “We’re Gonna Have Gaza, There’s Nothing to Buy” [SEE VIDEOS]

President Donald Trump greets Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday that he believes the United States “will have Gaza,” citing “US authority” to claim the enclave.

“We’re going to have it, we’re going to keep it, and we’re going to make sure that there’s going to be peace and there’s not going to be any problem, and nobody’s going to question it, and we’re going to run it very properly,” Trump said during a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Tuesday.

The president said he’d like to see Gaza developed into lucrative property for resorts and office buildings. Pressed by reporters in the Oval Office for what would allow the United States to seize control of the sovereign territory of Gaza, Trump replied, “under US authority.”

Also on Tuesday, Trump rebuffed the idea that the US might purchase the land in question.

“We’re not gonna have to buy … we’re gonna have Gaza, we don’t have to buy, there’s nothing to buy,” he said. “It’s a war-torn area. We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it, we’re going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East. It’s going to be for the people in the Middle East, but I think it could be a diamond.”

 

