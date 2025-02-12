Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ohad Ben-Ami’s Relative: “He Became Closer To Religion During Captivity”

Ohad Ben-Ami reunites with his three daughters.

Keren Ben Ami, the sister-in-law of Ohad Ben Ami, who was released from Hamas captivity on Shabbos, told Walla that “Ohad is in good spirits, he hasn’t lost his sense of humor, his sharpness, or his clear thinking.”

She added that although Ohad is weak physically, he is strong mentally. “We are all surrounding him, and he will be completely okay.” She added that Ohad “made Kiddush, Havdalah, and davened for everyone. He grew very strong in this aspect during captivity. He would take half an hour every day to think about everyone and daven for everyone’s health.”

Another sister-in-law, Ayelet said in an interview with Radio 103FM about the moments of astonishment when she saw Ohad getting out of the car. “It was terrible. I didn’t recognize him at all; I didn’t understand who I was seeing in front of my eyes. Only when they started yelling ‘it’s Ohad!’ did I try to discern if I was really seeing Ohad in front of me.”

Friends and relatives of Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi watch the live broadcast of their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza, at Kibbutz Be’eri on Feb. 8, 2025 (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Previous reports said that the three male hostages released on Shabbos, who were starved and tortured, shared that what gave them chizzuk during captivity were tefillos, Kiddush on Friday nights, and supporting one another.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



