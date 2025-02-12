Egypt’s President El-Sissi Refuses White House Visit if Trump’s Gaza Plan is on Agenda

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will not travel to Washington for talks at the White House if the agenda includes U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to displace Palestinians from Gaza, according to two Egyptian security sources.

The decision follows a February 1 phone call between Trump and El-Sissi, during which the U.S. president extended an open invitation to his Egyptian counterpart for a White House visit. While Egypt’s presidency acknowledged the invitation, no date has been set for the visit, a U.S. official confirmed.

Neither the Egyptian presidency nor the foreign ministry has responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reiterated its stance against any forced displacement of Palestinians. UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed this position to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing that peace efforts in the region must be based on a two-state solution, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

The UAE, one of the few Arab nations to have normalized relations with Israel, has firmly rejected any attempts to remove Palestinians from their land or deny them their “inalienable rights.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)