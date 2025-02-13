CHASDEI HASHEM: Shin Bet Arrests Israeli-Arabs Planning To Blow Up Bus Of IDF Soldiers

Israel Police and Shin Bet announced on Thursday that they arrested two suspects planning to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

Following a joint undercover investigation, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested two Israeli-Arabs, residents of the Israeli-Arab towns of Zemer and Qalansawe in central Israel, for allegedly planning to perpetrate shooting and ramming attacks targeting IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The investigation found that the two suspects showed support for Hamas following the October 7 massacre and began planning to carry out attacks, including a shooting attack at a military facility, a ramming attack, and a shooting attack on civilians or IDF soldiers.

Additionally, one of the suspects purchased raw materials for manufacturing firebombs and began experimenting with producing explosives to blow up a bus transporting IDF soldiers.

On Thursday, the Central District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against the two suspects.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)