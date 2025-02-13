During “Ceasefire:” Terror Group Fires Rocket, Lands Within Gaza, Killing Teen

A terror group in Gaza launched a rocket on Thursday evening amid the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The rocket landed in Nuseriat in central Gaza, killing a 14-year-old Gazan.

The IDF spokesperson confirmed that a rocket launch was identified within the Gaza Strip that fell outside Israeli territory.

“The IDF is determined to fully uphold the terms of the agreement for the return of the hostages,” emphasized the IDF spokesperson without addressing the violation of the ceasefire.

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich stated in response: “Mr. Prime Minister, this is a moment of test. A moment for a strong and disproportionate response that will make it clear that we will not return to the conceptzia of October 6.”

“For those of you calling for an end to the war – wake up! It is our duty towards the citizens of Israel and the residents of the border area to completely destroy Hamas.

Earlier, Walla reported that dozens of Nukhba terrorists drove near the buffer zone in pickup trucks, but forces of the Southern Command decided to refrain from attacking them.

According to security sources, it was decided not to strike the terrorists because they were moving near the buffer zone but not inside it.

The convoy of terrorists, according to military sources, did not violate the ceasefire agreement, and an attack on the convoy could have led to an escalation.

A military source told Walla that the terrorists were traveling to the southern Gaza Strip to settle scores with local clan leaders.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)