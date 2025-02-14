Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas To Release Hostages Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, And Yair Horn On Shabbos


Israel has received confirmation from Egypt and Qatar regarding the names of three hostages that Hamas is set to release on Saturday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The three individuals identified for release are Sasha Trufanov (29), Sagui Dekel-Chen (36), and Yair Horn (46).

The PMO says the list of names is acceptable, and the families of the hostages have been informed and have approved the release of their names to the public.

Further details regarding the release process and any additional agreements remain undisclosed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



