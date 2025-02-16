Poll: Democrats Overwhelmingly Favor Palestinians Over Israel – How Can Any Self-Respecting Jew Still Support Them?

A new poll reveals that Democrats in the U.S. overwhelmingly side with Palestinians over Israel, raising serious questions about how any self-respecting Jew can continue supporting a party that increasingly turns its back on the Jewish state.

The Economist/YouGov poll, conducted from Feb. 9-11, found that Democratic sympathy for Palestinians has surged, with 35% siding with Palestinians compared to a meager 9% expressing more sympathy for Israel. Another 32% claimed neutrality, while 24% were unsure.

The numbers are even more alarming when viewed in context. Just two months ago, 21% of Democrats sympathized more with Israel—a number that has now dropped by more than half. Meanwhile, Democratic sympathy for Palestinians has skyrocketed, growing 10 percentage points since Trump’s return to the White House.

The trend is undeniable: the Democratic Party is abandoning Israel, and the decline in support directly coincides with the Biden administration’s end.

In stark contrast, Republicans remain firmly pro-Israel. According to the poll:

60% of Republicans sympathize with Israel, while only 6% support the Palestinians.

Immediately after the October 7 Hamas massacre, Republican support for Israel was at 73%, compared to just 34% among Democrats.

Even as Democratic support for Israel has cratered, Republican support has remained overwhelming and consistent.

The numbers make one thing clear: If you care about Israel, you cannot count on the Democratic Party.

The polling results are not just abstract numbers—they reflect the growing hostility toward Israel from Democratic lawmakers.

17 Democratic senators recently voted to impose a partial arms embargo on Israel, a move that outraged supporters of the Jewish state.

Democratic leadership has pushed Biden to be more hostile toward Israel, pressuring him to cut military aid and take a harsher stance against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The progressive wing of the party has been amplifying anti-Israel rhetoric, openly supporting pro-Hamas demonstrations while remaining silent on antisemitic violence across the U.S.

The modern Democratic Party is increasingly aligned with those who vilify, demonize, and delegitimize Israel. As Democratic sympathy for the Palestinians grows, their support for Israel is disappearing—and with it, their commitment to Jewish security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)