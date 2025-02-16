BORO PARK: Palestinians Planning Protest For Tuesday, Community On Edge

Boro Park’s predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn is on edge, as a pro-Palestinian protest is scheduled for Tuesday. The announcement of the march has sparked significant fear and concern within the community.

Local residents and community leaders have expressed worries about potential disruptions and safety issues.

Community organizations are advising residents to be vigilant and prepare for possible road closures and traffic disturbances. A meeting was held on Sunday with community leaders, law enforcement, and representatives from local schools to discuss safety protocols and emergency measures.

Meanwhile, NY State Assemblyman and former NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger took to X and wrote “Hamas terrorists plan to storm our community on Tuesday. NYPD can and must stop this.

We’ve seen these violent thugs storm other Jewish neighborhoods throughout NYC. PD knows their tactics and must stop these terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)