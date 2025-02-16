Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BORO PARK: Palestinians Planning Protest For Tuesday, Community On Edge


Boro Park’s predominantly Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn is on edge, as a pro-Palestinian protest is scheduled for Tuesday. The announcement of the march has sparked significant fear and concern within the community.

Local residents and community leaders have expressed worries about potential disruptions and safety issues.

Community organizations are advising residents to be vigilant and prepare for possible road closures and traffic disturbances. A meeting was held on Sunday with community leaders, law enforcement, and representatives from local schools to discuss safety protocols and emergency measures.

Meanwhile, NY State Assemblyman and former NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger took to X and wrote “Hamas terrorists plan to storm our community on Tuesday. NYPD can and must stop this.

We’ve seen these violent thugs storm other Jewish neighborhoods throughout NYC. PD knows their tactics and must stop these terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



7 Responses

  2. When you start a war and then lose it, you lose land. If they wanted peace it would have been worked out years ago.
    Another point- there’s approximately one billion muslims, where are the
    moderates protesting violence and radical hate? I’ve heard very, very few
    speaking out against Hamas. Either they agree or they’re afraid to oppose the radicals.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

BORO PARK: Palestinians Planning Protest For Tuesday, Community On Edge

Poll: Democrats Overwhelmingly Favor Palestinians Over Israel – How Can Any Self-Respecting Jew Still Support Them?

Some Hostages Sang Eshes Chayil In The Tunnels

FRIGHTENING: Morphine Found In Locker Of Sydney Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients

BITTERSWEET MOMENT: Thousands Gather for Vishnitzer Rebbe’s Farewell For Medical Treatment Event Amid Simcha

TSA Intercepts 6,678 Firearms at U.S. Airports in 2024, Including 21 at Newark Liberty

TEHILLIM AND CHESSED: New Details Emerge About Friday’s Crown Heights Dorm Fire That Left 1 Bochur Critically Injured

WATCH: Released Hostage Sasha Troufanov Dons Tefillin For The First Time In His Life

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network