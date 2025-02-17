Police Confiscate Palestinian Flags in Mea Shearim, Locals Throw Eggs During Operation [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Jerusalem police conducted an operation early Monday morning to remove Palestinian flags in the heart of Mea Shearim. Officers from the Lev HaBira station and the Jerusalem district’s special forces took part in the operation, targeting Palestinian Authority flags displayed prominently in the neighborhood.

During the removal of three flags, some local residents expressed their anger by throwing eggs at the officers. Police confirmed that no injuries or damage resulted from the incident.

As part of the operation, police discovered a “warehouse” in the neighborhood containing additional Palestinian flags, walkie-talkies, and posters with what authorities described as “inciting content against the State of Israel.” Investigators noted that the posters, printed in Hebrew, English, and Arabic, included messages such as “Jews are not Zionists” and “Authentic Jewry always opposed Zionism and the existence of the State of Israel.”

The confiscated materials were transferred to the police station for further investigation. Israeli police emphasized their commitment to combating incitement and any support for terrorist organizations, stating that they will continue efforts to identify and prosecute those involved in such activities.

YWN notes that this has been going on for the past 76 years, and it keeps the locals, as well as police busy with each other. Usually, the removal of the flags results in a Hafganah, which then leads to people getting arrested. Then, there are more protests to have the people released, which result in additional arrests. More police. More arrests.

Eventually, an elected official or a connected individual intervenes, which ends the cycle.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)